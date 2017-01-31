Why this communications veteran left the music industry to work in legal cannabis

After years of promoting records, Jim Walsh is pitching on behalf of pot businesses.

Walsh, a media relations consultant in the marijuana industry, stops by The Cannabist Show to talk about the transition with Ricardo Baca, The Cannabist’s contributing editor.

“It’s kind of the same thing, in a way,” Walsh says.

Similar principles are at play between the two industries, he continues.

“Everybody’s calling about another record, right? So you’ve got to figure out what makes this unique, why is it relevant,” he says. “Don’t waste the person’s time.”

