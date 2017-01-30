Brendan Barnes claimed he was growing marijuana under a religious exemption from the Oklevueha (OCK'-la-vau) Native American Church. Pictured: Master Gardner Matthew Lopez trims off small limbs from a mother plant as he clones a strain of cannabis called Qush at Northern Lights grow facility in Denver, Colorado on March 27, 2014. (Seth McConnell, The Denver Post)

In weed we trust: Court not swayed by religion in Michigan marijuana case

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. — A federal appeals court has found nothing heavenly about a Michigan’s man claim to have a religious right to grow pot.

Other religious marijuana pleas

Weed belief: Supreme Court rejects church’s appeal over marijuana laws

It’s a good one: Did you hear the one about the rabbi and pastor who want to grow weed?

Michigan church: Give us this day our daily weed

Weed news and interviews: Get podcasts of The Cannabist Show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Watch The Cannabist Show.

The court on Thursday upheld an 18-month prison sentence for Brendan Barnes. In 2014, Lansing authorities responding to a gas leak found 321 plants at his house. Police found more marijuana at another house in Marshall.

Barnes claimed he was growing marijuana under a religious exemption from the Oklevueha (OCK’-la-vau) Native American Church. He said he paid $25 for a membership card and $200 to possess sacraments.

But the appeals court says Barnes’ belief in marijuana appears to be a personal one, not one rooted in religion. The court says there’s no requirement that he grow marijuana or donate it to the church.

Topics: , , , , ,

Related Content