Four-star football recruit cited for marijuana during official Ohio State visit

A four-star recruit has fallen off the recruiting board at Ohio State after he was issued a citation last weekend for marijuana possession during his visit to Columbus.

I want to apologize for embarrassing myself, family, teammates, school community and those that support me — JAMES ROBINSON IV 4⃣ (@_StunnaJayy_) January 28, 2017

James Robinson, a wide receiver who is ranked 14th nationally in the 2017 recruiting class by 247Sports, was found with marijuana at an off-campus apartment, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records, on Jan. 21. Franklin, a 19-year-old from Lakeland, Fla., officially visited Ohio State last weekend, Cleveland.com reports, after moving up the Buckeyes’ board when the team lost a commitment from Tyjon Lindsey, a five-star receiver from Last Vegas’s Bishop Gorman.

Robinson is expected to announce which school he will attend on National Signing Day, which is Wednesday, and he will be choosing from among Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. Coach Urban Meyer is also recruiting three-star receivers Elijah Gardiner of Kemp, Tex., and Oliver Martin of Iowa City West. The school has landed four-star players Trevon Grimes and Jaylen Harris.

In Ohio, possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana is considered a minor misdemeanor and violators are cited and fined up to $150. There is no jail time and the arrest does not become part of a defendant’s criminal record. Robinson’s preliminary arraignment was waived and he is due back in court March 1. Robinson has been fined $93.

In a tweet, Robinson has apologized for “embarrassing myself, family, teammates, school community and those that support me.”

Shortly after his arrest, he tweeted that “OSU PLAYERS DO SO MUCH DRUGS,” something he then deleted.



Author Information:

After spending most of her career in traditional print sports journalism, Cindy began blogging and tweeting, first as NFL/Redskins editor, and, since August 2010, at The Early Lead. She also is the social media editor for Sports. Follow Cindy on Twitter @cindyboren.