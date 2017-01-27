Legal marijuana in Maine in limbo while gov and legislature come to terms

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he’s not going to sign off on a legislative delay of the retail sale of marijuana until lawmakers address his concerns about funding and oversight.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said the Republican governor’s inaction is “creating confusion and chaos” just days before recreational marijuana use becomes legal.

Without a delay, the marijuana legalization referendum is set to go into effect on Monday without addressing concerns about oversight of marijuana sales or closing a referendum loophole that allows Mainers under 21 to possess the drug.

In recent weeks, lawmakers unanimously pushed through a bill that would delay the retail sales of marijuana to February 2018.

LePage wants the liquor and lottery agency to regulate the retail sale of marijuana instead of the agricultural department. He also wants lawmakers to appropriate $1.6 million for rule-making.

Gideon said a joint legislative committee should decide which agency has oversight.

“I think every person in the state should be outraged,” Gideon, D-Freeport, told the Portland Press-Herald. “The people in the legislative bodies did their jobs and took it very seriously. Our responsibility is greater than any grievances we have with each other, and my feeling is the governor is not fulfilling his responsibility to the people of the state right now.”

As it stands now, starting Monday, adults in Maine can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana or six plants, the Portland Press-Herald reported. Retail sales likely wouldn’t begin until the fall.

