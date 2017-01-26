Smokin’ Five-O: Idaho rule eases limits on hiring cops who have used pot

BOISE, Idaho — A new rule approved by Idaho lawmakers loosens restrictions for prospective officers who have used marijuana in the past.
The Spokesman-Review reports that under the rule approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, prospective officers could be barred from certification if they’ve used marijuana in the last year. That time limit was reduced from three years.
Victor McCraw with the Peace Officer Standards and Training says some agencies in the state may still choose to comply with the higher standard for hiring.
Another rule change will lower the minimum time limit for police departments to exclude an application for consistent marijuana use from five years to three years.
McCraw says the changes are a recruitment matter, as surrounding states have already legalized medical or recreational marijuana.
