Three arrested as suspects in Colorado county for illegal marijuana ring

Three people have been arrested in Eagle County as suspects in an interstate illegal marijuana ring.
Hunter Furrow, 29, Nevada Furrow, 37, and Timothy Ezell, 42, all of the Eagle/Vail area were arrested Wednesday when drug task force members served search warrants, according to an Eagle County sheriff’s news release.
“Officers seized large quantities of illegally cultivated marijuana,” the release said.
Nine firearms also were seized. The three face charges of conspiracy, drug possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and other marijuana-related offenses.
The task force comprises members from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.