Marijuana grow robber who murdered Colorado man gets life sentence

A Somali immigrant who murdered an Aurora man during a marijuana robbery has been sentenced to life in prison.

Zakaria Hussein Ali, 27, received a life sentence, plus 48 years, last week in Arapahoe District Court for the 2012 death of 38-year-old Carlos Muse.

Ali shot Muse, bound the victim’s wrists and ankles, and left him to bleed to death while Ali and others stole marijuana plants from Muse’s basement, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

Ali was convicted in November by an Arapahoe County jury of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, second-degree assault causing serious injury, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and being an accessory to a crime.

Arapahoe District Judge Natalie Chase sentenced Ali on Jan. 18 to the maximum time allowed under the law, the DA’s office said in a news release.

