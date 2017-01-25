420-friendly travel getting ever-friendlier as cannabis tourism takes off

The cannabis-friendly “vacation” of yesteryear was largely spent on the living room couch, far away from prying eyes and prosecution.

With online services like Bud And Breakfast, which allow you to browse and book 420-friendly accommodations in an Airbnb-like format, today’s cannabis-friendly vacation can be spent in luxe locales across the U.S. and far beyond. And since the Nov. 8 presidential election, when the total number of states with recreational cannabis legislation leapt from four to eight, that scope has only continued to widen.

Roby estimates that Bud And Breakfast now offers cannabis-friendly accommodations in roughly 25 states – “and countries all over the world”, with destinations like Jamaica and Uruguay offering the largest wealth of options for the adventurous cannabis traveller.

“Cannabis tourism is just exploding all over,” said Roby. “Everything is so new and fresh and unfolding in this country right now… people are enthusiastic, and even those who aren’t even really into [cannabis] can make their yearly income renting out their places if they have an edge.”

