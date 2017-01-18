One year in, New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program helps thousands

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program is now serving more than 2,000 people.
The Concord Monitor reports that the state Health and Human Services Department reports the youngest qualifying patient is 2 years old; the oldest is 98.
Administrative rules coordinator Mike Holt says there’s been a steady stream of applications. In addition to the 2-year-old, three other children are participating, ages 4, 5, and 11.
The majority of New Hampshire’s qualifying patients use therapeutic cannabis to treat multiple injuries, including spinal cord injury and disease, and cancer.
More than 700 patients were using cannabis to treat one or more injuries, another 662 were using it to treat the effects of spinal cord injury and 345 were using it as part of their cancer treatment.
The state has four medical marijuana dispensaries.