99th Floor wants to "de-stigmatize cannabis through the universal language of food." (Brent Lewis, Denver Post file)

Cannabis-infused dining rises to a new level in New York City

Curated groups of guests periodically join a renowned Filipino chef in a secret location

By Tess Allen, Civilized

Doug Cohen and Miguel Trinidad have one goal in mind when hosting one of their ultra-exclusive cannabis dinner parties in New York City, and it isn’t to get you super-stoned.

What 99th Floor is here for, said Cohen, is to “de-stigmatize cannabis through the universal language of food.”

Every six weeks or so, the pair invites a carefully curated group of guests to a secret location for a cannabis-infused fine dining experience prepared by renowned Filipino chef Trinidad.

Stir it up

The evening typically begins with a cannabis-infused cocktail, said Cohen, followed by five courses featuring everything from cannabis-infused bone marrow to coconut-chocolate ice cream made with Sour Chem.

Read more of this story at Civilized.Life

This story was first published on Civilized.Life

