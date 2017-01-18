Cannabis-infused dining rises to a new level in New York City

Doug Cohen and Miguel Trinidad have one goal in mind when hosting one of their ultra-exclusive cannabis dinner parties in New York City, and it isn’t to get you super-stoned.

What 99th Floor is here for, said Cohen, is to “de-stigmatize cannabis through the universal language of food.”

Infused Bouillabaisse, Pan Seared Bay Scallops, Crispy Dilis, Shrimp. #curatedcannabiscuisine #99thfloor #cannabis #cannabiscommunity #cannabisculture #edibles A photo posted by 99th Floor (@99thfl) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Every six weeks or so, the pair invites a carefully curated group of guests to a secret location for a cannabis-infused fine dining experience prepared by renowned Filipino chef Trinidad.

The evening typically begins with a cannabis-infused cocktail, said Cohen, followed by five courses featuring everything from cannabis-infused bone marrow to coconut-chocolate ice cream made with Sour Chem.

Our Infused Humba, Slow Braised Pork Belly. Literally melts as you eat it. #curatedcannabiscuisine #cannabis #cannabisculture #99thfloor #hightimes #munchies #cannabiscommunity A photo posted by 99th Floor (@99thfl) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:49pm PST

