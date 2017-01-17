Washington considers allowing medical marijuana in schools

SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers this week will consider a bill that would allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their children on school grounds.

KING-TV reports that the House Committee on Health Care & Wellness is scheduled to consider the bill Tuesday during a public hearing. The bill has bi-partisan support and would ensure children could stay in school.

John Barclay currently has to pull his daughter out of school to administer CBD oil to control her severe epilepsy. He says the bill would help keep his daughter in class.

Information from: KING-TV