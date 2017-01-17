Stacey Linn jokes with her 15-year-old son, Jack in April 2016. The teen died in August 2016 but "Jack's law" was passed in Colorado in June 2016 to allow parents to administer medical cannabis to their children on school grounds. The state of Washington is now considering a similar measure.(David Zalubowski, Associated Press file)

Washington considers allowing medical marijuana in schools

Bill would allow parents to administer medical cannabis to their children on school grounds

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers this week will consider a bill that would allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their children on school grounds.

KING-TV reports that the House Committee on Health Care & Wellness is scheduled to consider the bill Tuesday during a public hearing. The bill has bi-partisan support and would ensure children could stay in school.

John Barclay currently has to pull his daughter out of school to administer CBD oil to control her severe epilepsy. He says the bill would help keep his daughter in class.

